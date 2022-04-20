CII Organises Virtual Session on Cross Cultural Business Management for Students

Industry Academia Linkages to Continue during COVID Times: CII

Dehradun (The Hawk): Taking forward the agenda of industry academia linkages in the State, CII Uttarakhand State Council organised a Virtual Session on Cross Cultural Business Management for students undergoing higher education programmes in universities and institutions in Uttarakhand.



Learning is something, which never stops. In this tough time when the entire nation is fighting with coronavirus pandemic, CII has started engaging with students over virtual mode and will be organising a series of Industry expert guest lectures to impart knowledge in various streams.

Mr Shyamal Chatterjee, Director & Plant Head, Tupperware India was the industry expert for today's session. He explained students about the importance of cross cultural management in businesses, how it helps and how the knowledge of Cross Cultural Management can help sharpen the skills of student joining a profession. He further shared about the training in this field, implementation of Cross Cultural Management and its challenges.

Mr Chatterjee, later shared the practical cases of global organisations working from different locations with diversity in its employees.

The session received an overwhelming response with over 350 students participating from Graphic Era University, Graphic Era Hill University, Quantum University, HNB Garhwal University, Uttarakhand Technical University, Roorkee Institute of Technology among others.