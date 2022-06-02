CII Northern Regional Environment, Health And Safety Competition Concludes

Dehradun (The Hawk): 9th edition of CII-Northern Region Inter Industry Competition on Environment, Health and Safety Management (EHS) was organized over virtual platform to acknowledge the vision and exemplary commitment of the companies towards environmental responsibility, concern for occupational health and safety of employees and society as a whole.

Along with production Industries to equally focus on Environment, Health & Safety of workers, circular economy and climate change said Dr Kalachand Sain, Director, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology while addressing as Guest of honour at the valedictory session held today.

Ms Sonia Garg, Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand while delivering her address shared that Competitions like these not only encourages the development of a continuous improvement culture in organizations but also provide tremendous learning to all organizations those who are looking for ways to improve their performance. She further opined that the best practices shared during the competitions are a good source of learning & exchange of knowledge for improving EHS culture in organizations.

The three-member jury for the competition included Mr Ashish Singh, Pan India Head - Facility Management & EHS, Factory Manager – Daman, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd, Ms Gayathri Ramanna, President, EHS Consultants, Mr Rakesh Goyal, General Manager- S&E, (Retd.) HeroMoto Corp Limited

Mr Ashish Singh announced the results, Bajaj Auto Limited, Pantanagar was stood as Winner, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Bawal, emerged as the 1st Runner-up followed by Subros Limited, IMT Manesar as the 2nd Runner-up.

EHS Consistency Award was bagged by Hindustan Unilever Limited, Haridwar; ITC Limited – Haridwar complex and Canon India Private Limited, Gurugram Won Best Environment Practices award. Best Health & Safety Practices award was bagged by Afcons Infrastructure Limited; Tata Motors Limited, Pantnagar, Won Best innovative Practices Award in EHS; and best debutant award was given to Oerlikon Balzer Coating India, Manesar Special recognition prizes were bagged by Cavendish Industries Limited- Haridwar, Gilbarco Veeder Root India Private Limited, Delhi, Mahle Anand Filter Systems Pvt Ltd Parwanoo, Uflex Limited-Chemical Business, Noida, Tupperware India Private Limited, Dehradun

17 EHS teams from 7 States/UT across northern region including Haryana, Himanchal Punjab, Uttarakhand Jammu & Kashmir, New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with strong commitments towards Environment, Health & Safety Management participated.