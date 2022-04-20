CII Northern Region gets New Office Bearers for 2021- 22

Abhimanyu Munjal takes charge as Chairman of CII Northern Region

Anshuman Magazine elected Deputy Chairman



Abhimanyu Munjal is Joint Managing Director and CEO, Hero FinCorp Limited



Anshuman Magazine is the Chairman & CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa at CBRE

Dehradun (The Hawk): Mr Abhimanyu Munjal and Mr Anshuman Magazine have been elected as the Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively of CII Northern Region for 2021-22. The proficient incumbents were elected during the first meeting of the newly elected Regional Council members. Mr Munjal will head CII Northern Region which comprises 7 States – Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and 3 Union Territories - Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Mr Abhimanyu Munjal, Joint Managing Director and CEO, Hero FinCorp Limited is a third-generation entrepreneur from the illustrious Munjal Family. He has over 15 years of experience in strategic leadership and people management and has held various executive positions in Hero Group companies. Since 2013, he has been leading the Group's diversification into Financial Services through Hero FinCorp.

A firm believer in innovation and technology, he has also setup a VC fund, called AdvantEdge Partners that helps budding entrepreneurs become innovation leaders, by providing access to thought leaders, capital, and up-scaling opportunities. As a staunch supporter of strong ties between Industry and Policy Makers, Mr Munjal is a regular participant and contributor to various forums and has also held offices in the capacity of Co-Chairman, CII National Committee for NBFCs (2018-19; 2019-20 & 2020 - 21) and also as Chairman, CII Delhi State (2019-20).

Elaborating on the priorities for 2021 – 22, Mr Munjal said, "Our initiatives during the year would focus on Policy Advocacy, Competitiveness of MSMEs, Facilitating Investments, Strengthening Physical, Social & Digital Infrastructure, Entrepreneurship, Startups & Skill Developments, Sustainable Agriculture & Future Technologies."

Mr Anshuman Magazine is the Chairman & CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa at CBRE. Based in New Delhi, he oversees operations for 25 countries and over 50 offices and affiliates across these geographies. In this role, he is responsible for CBRE's Advisory & Transactions Services, Global Workplace Solutions & Property Management, Capital Markets, Project Management, Consulting & Valuation businesses across India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa.

In India, he has been involved in some of the largest and most prestigious advisory assignments including a disinvestment exercise for a portfolio of 26 Government-owned hospitality assets, privatization of airports and various other infrastructure projects. Globally, he has played a prime role in assisting a large number of multinational corporations in establishing and successfully running their India operations.