CII Northern Region Gets New Office Bearers

Dehradun: Mr Nikhil Sawhney and Mr Abhimanyu Munjal have been elected as the Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively of CII Northern Region for the year 2020-21. The proficient incumbents were elected during the first meeting of the newly elected Regional Council members held today. Mr Sawhney will head the CII Northern Region which comprises of Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Elaborating on the priorities for the year 2020-21, Mr Sawhney said, "2020 is a very special year for us as CII is completing 125 years of its service to the nation this year. Therefore, there would be year-long celebrations by way of taking new initiatives which, on one hand will help in growth and sustenance of the industry and on the other hand will leave a huge positive social impact. Besides this, our initiatives would focus on Enhancing Competitiveness of MSMEs; Ease of Doing & Running Business; Ensuring Conducive Policy Framework; Advocacy for Enabling Physical & Social Infrastructure; Skilling & Entrepreneurship; Ensuring Corporate Ethics & Transparency; Social Responsibility & Affirmative Action; and Environment Sustainability & Water.

Mr Nikhil Sawhney, is the Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Triveni Turbines Ltd and a Director with Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd. The companies occupy leadership positions in their respective businesses, viz., sugar manufacturing and engineered-to-order mechanical equipment, spanning across14 manufacturing locations in India. Mr Sawhney follows the principle of responsible corporate citizenry and has initiated several community oriented initiatives. He has helped found the CII-Triveni Water Institute' as well as, is an active Trustee of the Tirath Ram Shah Charitable Hospital and the Emmanuel College India Trust. He is also a Fellow of the Aspen Institute of India & the Aspen Global Leadership Network. Mr Sawhney has contributed to CII in the capacity of Co-Chairman, CII National Committee on Capital Goods and Engineering; and was a member of CII Manufacturing Council for the year 2015-16.

Mr Abhimanyu Munjal, Joint Managing Director and CEO, Hero FinCorp Limited is a third generation entrepreneur from the illustrious Munjal Family. He has over 15 years of experience in strategic leadership and people management, and has held various executive positions in Hero Group companies. Since 2013, he has been leading the Group's diversification into Financial Services through Hero FinCorp. A firm believer in innovation and technology, he has also setup a VC fund, called AdvantEdge Partners that helps budding entrepreneurs become innovation leaders, by providing access to thought leaders, capital, and up-scaling opportunities. As a staunch supporter of strong ties between Industry and Policy Makers, Mr Munjal is a regular participant and contributor to various forums and has also held offices in the capacity of Co-Chairman, CII National Committee for NBFCs (2019-20 & 2018-19) and also as Chairman, CII Delhi State (2019-20).