CII Hails Announcement Of Multi Modal Logistics Park At Haridwar

Haridwar: CII welcomes Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) & Container Corporation of India Ltd.'s (CONCOR) initiative to set up rail-based logistics terminal at Haridwar. The terminal will further be developed into a multi-modal-logistics-facility. CII has long been advocating for connecting the industry in Haridwar to the Dedicated Eastern Freight Corridor by constructing a Multi Modal Logistics Parks (MMLP) at Haridwar.

Mr Sanjay Gulati, GM Incharge, BHEL said that the terminal will cater to a large number of industries located in SIIDCUL as well as other industrial clusters. These industries stand to benefit immensely as the cost of rail transportation is significantly cheaper than transportation by road. Moreover, this terminal at BHEL's Haridwar plant is close to both the upcoming eastern and western dedicated freight corridors and advantageously placed to take benefit of these corridors in future. Welcoming the move, Mr Mukesh Goyal, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council said that this multi-modal-logistics-facility will help fast track the growth of industries and attract new industries in Uttarakhand. He also mentioned that CII submitted recommendations to State Government for this facility and various dialogues were held with the Government including the Hon'ble Chief Minister, CEO NITI Aayog, Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Industries. CII also facilitated a meeting for BHEL with industries like Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Patanjali Ayurveda etc., to assess the demand of the industry in terms of logistics and warehousing.

Mr Ashok Windlass, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council added that CII will be happy to extend its support to the proposed initiative through the technical expertise available through its CII Institute of Logistics (CIL) which was established in 2004 by the Confederation of Indian Industry as a Center of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain.