CII Env, Health & Safety Mgmt Competition Gets Off To A Start

























22 Top Teams Competing In CII's 3 Days EHS Competition

Dehradun (The Hawk): 8th edition of CII-Northern Region Inter Industry Competition on Environment, Health and Safety Management (EHS) is being organized from 27-29 May 2021 over virtual platform to acknowledge the vision and exemplary commitment of the companies towards environmental responsibility, concern for occupational health and safety of employees and society as a whole.

The three member jury for the competition include Dr Y K Saxena, Advisor - EHS, CSR & Sustainability Services, TÜV Rheinland Group, Mr Ashish Singh, Pan India Head - Facility Management & EHS, Factory Manager – Daman, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd & Mr Shikhar Jain, Principal Councillor, CII ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development, Gurugram.

The Results of the CII Northern Regional Inter Industry Competition on Environment, Health and Safety will be declared by Confederation of Indian Industry on 8 June 2021, where best practices in EHS will be recognized. Meanwhile more than 22 EHS teams from organizations with strong commitments towards Environment, Health & Safety Management are participating.





The programme is being attended by delegates from various companies to get inputs and better understanding of best practices on Environment, Health and Safety Management (EHS).



























