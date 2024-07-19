CII Delegation Called Upon T S Rawat, Hon’ble MP, Lok Sabha

Dehradun (The Hawk): CII delegation led by Mr Suyash Agrawal, Vice Chairman & Mr Bipen Gupta, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand along with CII Secretariat met with Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, Hon'ble MP, Lok Sabha and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand to take forward the agenda of policy dialogue on issues pertaining to the state of the economy and industrial growth and development of Uttarakhand.

The delegation discussed several important issues pertaining to the development of Uttarakhand including infrastructure. Industry expressed the need for upgrading Dehradun Airport to International airport, expediting expansion of Pantnagar Airport, expediting Dehradun - Mussoorie Ropeway project, expedite multi model logistics hub at Haridwar, setting up of sectoral industrial parks – Ayush, Defense, Electronics, Data Centers, Renewable Energy & wellness economic zone.

Mr Bipen Gupta sought support of Hon’ble MP for resolving issues related to Industrial Development Scheme for honoring pending cases filed before 31 March 2022 & disbursement of subsidy. Mr Suyash Agrawal also advocated for setting up of regional central board for workers education, Start-up Hub on the lines of T-Hub of Telengana, development of 2 new smart cities in the hills 1 each in Kumaon and Garhwal to reduce load on districts in plain areas, development of Gairsain as mini metro city and setting up of institutions of national importance – National Institute of Design, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research & Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology.

The delegation also requested a comprehensive study on the carrying capacity of each of the tourist destination/shrines and regulated tourism by enforcing pre – registration of visitors.

The Hon’ble MP was requested to take up the suggestion related to Central Government for the growth of the State. The suggestions were well received by the Hon'ble MP.