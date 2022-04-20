CII Commends Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board's Decision To Allow Non Industrial Activities In Doon Valley

Dehradun: Under the Doon Valley Notification Act there was a restriction on location of industries, mining operations & other developmental activities in Doon Valley. Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change had made amendments in the Act in January this year making Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) rules applicable to Doon Valley as well. However, as per CPCB classification Red category Industries were not allowed to operate & existing orange category industries which became Red with amendments in Act were allowed to operate but not allowed to expand.

Due to these provisions big hotels, educational institutions, healthcare institutions and other large industries could not be setup in the Doon Valley Area. Mr Ashok Windlass, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council while appreciating Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board said, "the environment of Doon valley is very conducive for large hotels, institutions, hospitals & other economic activities providing employment opportunities in large numbers, further amendment were required and CII has been pitching for the same since January". He appreciated Uttarakhand Pollution Control Boards initiatives for taking up the matter with Central Pollution Control Board and allowing non industrial operations in the valley. The amended provisions will attract new investments during these tough times and also allow hospitals to expand which is much needed.