CII & State TB Cell Join Hands On Making Workplaces Free From Tuberculosis

CII Business Leaders Interaction With State TB Cell

Dehradun (The Hawk): Taking forward the agenda of Central TB Division (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare ) & Confederation of Indian Industry on TB Free Workplaces, CII Uttarakhand organised an interactive session of Business Leaders with Uttarakhand TB Cell today.

Dr Mayank Badola, State TB Officer, Directorate of Health, Uttarakhand briefed CII members that industries with closed infrastructure are majorly impacted with TB, since in closed spaces the TB bacteria spreads fast from the infected worker and infect other co - workers. He apprised that industries can do basic screening at workplace and prepare the list of workers having cough since long, the department can then test all such cases and start treatment if required. He requested industries to report TB cases to the department so that the infection does not spread further. He also informed that the TB treatment is free from the Government and also the workers are covered under ESIC for the disease and there is a provision of providing 2 months leave to workers and wages are paid by ESIC.

Dr Badola also offered to provide training for capacity building of health care providers within industry premises to manage, screen and report TB cases. He also expressed the need for sensitizing infected worker on stigma to report his infection to the management so that better treatment can be provided to the infected person. He apprised that TB cases can be reported at 104 helplines.

Mr Ashok Windlass, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council appreciated the State TB Cells initiative and offered full support by CII members for making workplaces free of TB.

The session was well attended by Business Leaders from Windlass Biotech, Indo German Brakes, ITC Ltd, TATA Motors, Forace Polymers, Himalayan Institute of Hospital Trust, Hotel Madhuban, Great Value Express Hospitality Ltd, Tupperware India Pvt Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Shivalik Enterprises, N Kumar Gupta & Associates, Rosewood Hospitality, Treks & Rapids, Oberai Motors, Honeywell Electrical Devices, Sushima Laboratories, KLA India Public Ltd, Genus Power Infrastructures, Alpinestar Holidays among others.