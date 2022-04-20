Chyna: Former professional wrestler Joanie Laurer dies aged 45

Los Angeles: Former professional wrestler and reality television personality Chyna was found dead in her Los Angeles-area home on Wednesday, police said. She was 45 years old. Officers were called to Chyna`s Redondo Beach apartment after a friend found her in bed not breathing, the city`s police department said in a statement. She had not answered her phone in several days, police said. A post on Chyna`s official Facebook page confirmed the entertainer, born Joanie Laurer, had died. "It is with deep sadness to inform you today that we lost a true icon, a real life superhero. Joanie Laurer aka Chyna, the 9th wonder of the world has passed away," the post said. Chyna became a World Wrestling Entertainment star in the late 1990s and later appeared in both mainstream and pornographic films. She was also appeared on reality television shows, among them VH1`s "Surreal Life" and "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew." The cause of death was not known.