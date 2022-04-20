Christmas Recipe: How to make Chocolate Peanut Bar

It�s the time to gorge on cakes, chocolates and cookies. The Christmas week is about to begin and nothing tastes better than homemade goodies. Here�s a recipe of Chocolate peanut bar. Chocolate Peanut Bar INGREDIENTS 1 cup peanuts (200 grams � roasted and peeled) 1 cup dark chocolate (dark compound- 200 grams) 2 tbsp butter 2 tbsp powdered sugar 2 green cardamom (peel and make powder) METHOD STEP 1: HOW TO MAKE BAR * For making chocolate peanut bar, grind the peanuts finely in mixture grinder. * Take out powdered peanuts in a separate bowl. * Now add powdered sugar into it. * For this grind the sugar finely in mixture grinder.

* Mix cardamom powder in this mixture. * Melt butter and add little at a time in the mixture and mix well. * We have to bind the mixture with hands (like ladoo) to make peanut bar. So add this much butter only so that it remains easy in binding the mixture. * Mixture is now ready. * Now take little amount of mixture in your hands, press it gently in your hands and give the shape of a bar.

