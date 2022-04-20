Christmas gifts, there's one for everyone

New Delhi: Christmas brings joy, lifting the spirits with cheer and hope. With a tough year coming to a close theres plenty to celebrate. Here's a curated list of goodies to choose from for that perfect gift for your loved one.

Gifts for him

1. Hidesign's Diary

Hidesign's in-house illustrator Shreya Swamy presents quirky sketches and humorous one liners in a beautiful, handcrafted soft-suede leather bound 2021 diary, which is sure a joyful way to pen down your thoughts.

Priced at Rs 3,395

Available at Hidesign stores across India and on www.hidesign.com.

2. Provoke XT

PUMA's all new training shoe, Provoke XT, is created for women who aren't afraid to take risks. It features an aggressive geometric midsole, bold tongue construction, a TPU jewel piece in the midfoot and heel for stylish support, with an all-around secure fit.

3. Diesel

Experiment with these big and bold watches which are the latest addition to your wardrobe.

Priced at Rs. 13,495

4. 6 part Shaving System Kit

Bombay Shaving Company has curated a 6 part Shaving System Kit, designed for a comfortable, close and joyous shave. The luxury pack includes a Precision Safety Razor with Mild and Aggressive Clamp, Feather Blades, Pre Shave Scrub, Shaving Cream, Imitation Hair Badger Brush, Post Shave Balm, Razor Sheath, and Shave Dab.

Priced at Rs 3675/-

Available at www.bombayshavingcompany.com and Amazon.in

5. Men's Black 'Spaghetti' Print Drawstring Backpack

This Paul Smith's black drawstring backpack features a bold 'Spaghetti' print on the front, a main component, side zip compartment and a front zip fastening slip compartment.

Price on request, Available at Paul Smith stores across India.

6. Portronics

A prominent leader in the innovative and portable digital product market launches Harmonics 300 - the newest addition to their existing line of premium Wireless headsets, in two different colours- Blue and Black.

Priced at Rs. 2,999/-

Available at https://www.portronics.com/

7. MyRun

Even the smallest space can become a never-ending road with MyRun; an infinity run, with no noise to distract you from your goals. Synchronize it with your tablet to make the most of your purchase thanks to personalised training programs, unique workout experiences and feedback on your running in real time.

Price: On request

Available at https://www.technogym.com/land/en/christmas-2020-myrun/#prodotti

8. Chidiyaa Shirt

Chidiyaa, India's up and coming ethnic-wear launches it's Menswear Capsule Collection- 'Out of Office'. A line for the unconventional, modern man features 16 shirts that exude a free-spirited charm

Priced at Rs. 2090

Available at www.chidiyaa.com.

9. Dom Messenger Bag

Dom shows a playful take on the essential messenger silhouette with this hand painted blue and white piece. The double flaps decorate this design, while artwork showing adventure adds an ultra-cool finish. Sling yours over your shoulder with a tailored blazer or a riders jacket for fashionable on-the-go look.

Priced at Rs 26,442 approx

Available at https://www.pauladamsworld.com/collections/messenger-bags-men/products/men-dom-messenger-bag

10. Christmas Capsule Collection from Numero Uno

Numero Uno launched a new capsule collection for Christmas which features sweaters and sweatshirts in colours of green, white and reds. The Christmas themed red and white stripe pullover from Numero Uno is made of 100 percent knitted cotton and can be paired with denims for an elegant look.

Priced at Rs.1599/- onwards

Available at: https://www.numerounojeanswear.com/ Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Shoppers Stop and others

11. YZY QNTM Frozen Blue

The YZY QNTM Frozen Blue features an upper composed of embroidered mono mesh that provides a soft, resilient thread with a synthetic suede overlay that offers toe protection and durability. Reflective material throughout the inner webbing and heel counter emits light in darkness.

Priced at Rs. 23,999

Availability : Promenade Delhi, Select CITYWALK Delhi, Linking Road Mumbai, and Online at shop.adidas.co.in Mechanism for shop.adidas.co.in and Brick and Mortar stores. Online Raffle Mechanism

12. Gingham Prive

Gingham Prive has curated a list of gifting options, they present you with a series of Neckties, Collar Bars, Bow Ties, Pocket Squares, Tie Clips & Lapel Pins - a perfect & affordable gifting range.

Mustouche Gun Metal & Silver Tie Clips Rs 650 each

Availability: Online: ginghamprive.com Instagram: https://instagram.com/ginghamprive?igshid=1j4en69zlolpr

13. Prada sunglass

The glasses hit the catwalk at the Fall/Winter 2020 Prada Men's fashion show. The frame's rigorous design is revisited with larger volumes and soft lines. The style stays true to the fine combinations of acetate layers that highlight the lens profiles, creating a distinctive three-dimensional effect. Available in versions of Black, Matte Black with Pink, Crystal Amber with White and Crystal Grey with White. Prada Lettering logo.

Price on request

14. Burberry sunglass

A continuation of the Blake sunglasses - a new bolder shield frame in acetate, with a gold-plated bridge detail and logo-embossed temples.

Price on request

15. Benetton

The high street brand sports the trendiest sweater for the season-- the Multicoloured striped sweater

Price at Rs. 6599

16. Haircare Range by Bare Anatomy

With high quality ingredients ethically sourced from all over the world, Bare Anatomy's complete range is sure to impart instant shine and nourishment to tangled and lifeless locks during winters.

Priced at Rs 1800 (for a kit of mask, shampoo & conditioner)

Availability: http://www.bareanatomy.in

17. BodyLovin', The Fantastic 4 Gift Set

Sulphate-free body washes for the win! Infused with natural actives, BodyLovin' set of 4 bestsellers comes together in one gift box to give the gift of showering #ThePhyWay!

Available online

18. Indulgent Gift Hampers By JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Indulge in the joy of gifting this season as you surprise your loved ones with our selection of thoughtfully curated "Christmas Hampers". The hampers will include Almonds, Panettone, Cookies, Chocolate Cigars, Mini Christmas Fruit Cake, Cajun Spiced Almonds, Classic Macaroons, Dry Fruit Milk Chocolate Brick, Marzipan Stollen, Bonbons, Christmas Mince Pie and much more!

Customise your Hamper by calling 022 6882 8662/ +91 9769485797 or WhatsApp on +91 91369 81955

19. Bombay Baking Company

The exquisite and much sought-after patisserie-deli at the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu celebrates the joy of gifting by offering patrons customisable Christmas hampers. Enhance your Christmas cheer as you treat your taste buds to the signature flavor of the festive spirit with the assortment of signature Christmas cakes, desserts and savory goodies handcrafted by our master chefs. The hampers can be customised and guests can select from decadent delicacies such as Christmas Plum Cake, Chocolate Walnut Fudge, Dundee Cake, Christmas Pudding, Stollen, Chocolate Santa, Handcrafted Bonbons, Christmas Cookies, Chocolate Yule Log, Gingerbread House and more.

Priced at Rs 4,000 plus taxes onwards

For further queries please dial +91 90046 16506 / +91 22 6693 3399

20. Crafters

Crafters launched it's new Christmas Beer - Santa's Flights and Christmas Hamper to celebrate a beery Christmas with everyone

Price at Rs 600 for 1 litre of beer and Rs for 2.5 litre of beer (taxes exclusive)

Order from: https://www.crafterscraftbeer.in/crafters/order

21. Fitbit Charge 4

The Fitbit Charge 4, is the latest evolution of its most popular family of devices, featuring its most advanced combination of sensors and features, including built-in GPS and Spotify. Charge 4 delivers what you want most in a health and fitness tracker, paired with essential smart features and up to 7 days of battery life in a sleek, swim proof design.

Price on request

22. Alexa

Alexa customers in India can now listen to podcasts available through Spotify and Apple Podcasts on their Echo devices. Customers can enable the podcast providers by linking their accounts in the Alexa app. Once enabled, they can start listening on their device. It's easy to find and play your favorite podcasts with Alexa-all you have to do is ask for the podcast you want to hear. Pause the episode you're listening to on one Echo device and continue listening from where you left off on one of your other Echo devices by asking Alexa to resume the podcast.

Price on request

23. Heads Up For Tails

India's most trusted pet care brand is all set to make this festive season special for the little yappers and purrers and shower them with love by launching our limited edition Christmas Collection' 20. With a wide array of festive Bow Ties, Bandanas, Collars, Blankets, Beds and Mats, each product is crafted with love and care in the seasons brightest and most cheerful colours and prints! The perfect addition to your pets pawty this season!

Price range Rs. 350 to Rs. 6499

Available in store

24. Chester Furniture

Discovered the elegant and generous forms of European 19th century leather furniture. Chesterfields: deep buttoned sofas, first made in the 19th century. This classic design is defined by its combination of generous form, refined detail, and hard-wearing build.

Available online.

25. Diva Casa Hamper

Get the fine dine experience in your kitchen with Diva restaurant's newly launched line Diva Casa. Extra Virgin Olive oil bottle, Tagliatelle Pasta, Basil pesto, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pizza Sauce, Pizza Dough, Olive & Rosemary Focaccia & Almond Biscotti is all you need for a Christmas at home

Priced at Rs. 3500 onwards

Availability: Through call/ Whatsapp on +91 7290043704, +91 7291996198 and soon to be launched Diva Casa website.

26. Time to wine down

The Time to Wine Down Hamper offers an exciting combination of the best paired cheeses and wine to add more delight to every occasion. The hamper is loaded with a fine selection of Happy Milk organic cheeses like Mozzarella, Chilli, Garlic, Cheddar and Pepper and best paired with a bottle of Chianti Classico.

Priced at 6199

Available on www.thegiftstudio.com.

27. One Tree Hill Mulled Wine

Traditionally savored during the winter around the holiday season, mulled wine, is a concoction of spices blended perfectly to keep you warm. Taking inspiration from the traditional Indian Kadha recipe which comprises Indian spices and herbs, the wine is infused with spices like black peppers, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, tulsi, cardamom, and lemon topped with star anise, parsley, fennel, cumin seeds, orange peel, and kapok buds.

Priced at Mumbai Rs. 650 and New Delhi Rs. 650

28. Teabox Chai Montage

This year, start a new tradition; of celebrating special occasions over cups of tea. Featured in this gift box Chai Montage is a decadent selection of hand-crafted chai blends that embraces the flavours of Assam Masala Chai, Bombay Cutting Chai, Kashmiri Kahwa, Punjabi Masala Chai, Wayanad Cardamom Chai, and Kolkata Street Chai.

Priced at Rs. 1,199

Available on: https://in.teabox.com/

29. Glenfiddich Limited Edition pack 2020

The World's Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky introduces the limited-edition gift pack for 2020 with their iconic 12 year old expression. Embracing change since 1887 is the genesis of the pack design. The idea emanates from the realization of change, which is imperative to welcoming the unknown, risk taking and addressing the constant need to forge ahead, an ideal gifting option for Christmas and New Year.

Price at Rs. 6700 (Mumbai) and Rs. 3860 (Delhi)

Available instore PAN India.

30. VAHDAM Christmas Tea Gift Set

To celebrate love, laughter and togetherness, an assortment of 3 flavourful Masala chai teas in an exquisite, Christmas themed gift box.

Priced at Rs.1399/-

All VAHDAM Teas can be bought online on www.vahdamteas.in for delivery pan-India.

31. Gift Healthy Indulgences from Sequel

The Sequel Festive Gifting Hamper this year features a loaf of traditional Plum Cake with berries and nuts, soaked in organic wine; a box of Chocolate, Cinnamon & Orange Cookies (box of 4); a box of Gingerbread Cookies (box of 3); a box of Coconut, Pistachio & Ginger Truffles (box of 9); Raspberry & Cranberry Preserve (100 grams); and a soy wax candle made with organic lavender oil.

Priced at Rs. 3500 plus taxes.

Call +91 7506677710 to place your order. Sequel https://sequelmumbai.in/

32. The Macallan No.6

No. 6 brings together the art of whisky making with Lalique exquisite craftsmanship to create a stunning whisky encased in the finest crystal decanter. This rich, complex single malt takes its unique natural colour and character from first fill sherry seasoned oak casks from Spain, handcrafted by the master craftsmen of Jerez de la Frontera, the home of sherry. The casks are taken from a single cooperage in order to ensure the infinite quality and character at the heart of this rich single malt. The cooperage exclusively creates Spanish oak casks which, once seasoned with sherry, create the unique flavor of this exquisite whisky. Rich in spice and dried fruit with a layer of heady orange groves, this is an enticing, dark, whisky that delivers classic Macallan character.

33. Moran Tea Estate, Gordon Smith Blend, Assam Orthodox Tea

This blend is a tribute to Gordon Smith, Chairman of the historic Moran Tea Company's legacy since 1864. It is a selection of finely plucked and orthodox processed long leaf tea, giving you a dark and aromatic cup.

Tasting Notes: Bold, malty, sweet caramel with hints of chocolate.

Prices start at Rs. 550/-

The hampers are available for pre-order at www.luxmigroup.in

Gifts for WOMEN

1. Michael Kors

In hues that would complement any outfit and comfortable on the wrist, the Michael Kors watch is designed to stand out. Pick these watches for someone who cares about elegance while subtly screaming glam in everything they style.

Priced at Rs. 21,995

Available Online

2. Kiko Milano Holiday Gems Diamond Dust Lipstick

Treat yourself to a look guaranteed to make you feel holiday ready or pick from a range of gifts your friends will be delighted to unwrap and treasure, all packaged in rich emerald green and gold packaging inspired by decorations and ornaments.

Price Range starts at Rs 2,990

Available at all KIKO Milano stores (Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Lucknow & Guwahati)

3. Raazmaztazz By WOODS

Leading lifestyle footwear brand presents the party collection, crafted for Men & Women. Conquer this festive season, with the perfect footwear picks for you and your loved ones

Price range atsrts at Rs. 9,495

Available across all Woods & Woodland stores.

4. Tribe Amrapali

This assorted contemporary Christmas jewellery collection is an exciting addition to your jewel box! From wearing it to a Christmas lunch or a beach vacation to gifting your loved ones, these dainty styles with cute bird, fish and flower motifs are perfect accessories for this blissful season.

Price on request

Available In stores (Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata) and online.

5. Good Vibes Skin Glow Gift Kit

This holiday season, pamper yourself or make your mother, sisters, and girlfriends feel special with Good Vibes Skin Glow Gift Kit.

Price range starts at Rs.1150

Available at Purplle.com

6. INATUR's Olive Gift Set

Olive for sensitive care includes Oil Control Face Wash, Lavender Mist and Olive scrub to pamper sensitive skin prove to be the best gift.

Prices at Rs. 695

Available online: http://www.inatur.in/

7. Smudge Me Not Minis Set - Mint Green

The most-wanted and bestselling lipstick minis in the Smudge Me Not Mint Green Minis Set. They're super gorgeous, in flattering shades and can create looks that range from fabulous nudes to peppy brights. Packed in a specially-designed and super cool mint green box, this is the best gift for your girlfriends or a treat for self-indulgence.

Priced at Rs. 999/

Available online at Sugarcosmetics

8. Spread the love by The Body Shop

Meet this year's line-up of Special Edition festive fragrances: New Winter Jasmine, Festive Berry and Warm Vanilla.

Priced at Rs 725 onwards

Available at https://www.thebodyshop.in/ and across all outlets pan India

9. Anytime Moisturizing Cream by Kaya Clinic

Unique light formulation with Shea and Kokum butter provides hydration and moisturization to your skin all day long.

Priced at INR 640/-

Available online.

10. Belora Paris' Leave No Evidence long stay lipsticks

Long stay and intensely pigmented matte liquid lipstick that glides on smoothly for a rich and full coverage in 12 shades.

Priced at Rs. 599

Available online.

11. Athleisure by ASICS

With a nip in the air, it's important to keep the love for running alive while bearing the cold. And, ASICS has exactly what you need to keep your running shoes on while going for those runs with their new winter apparel which enables you to keep running while managing everything else for you. With a specially crafted design to keep you warm and aid the breeze to push you further, ASICS' new jacket and tights will keep the fire for running alive.

Availability: Amazon.in

12. Mom To Be Conmplete Care Gift Set

The Moms Co. Mom-to-be Complete Care Gift Set is packed in a lovely nest gift box which includes natural, toxin-free skincare products for mom-to-be. From a natural foot cream to a natural stretch marks bundle, all products in this set are safe to use during pregnancy and are made with the safest natural, toxin-free ingredients so that moms-to-be can use them without a worry.

Priced at Rs.1689

Availability - https://themomsco.com/

13. Secret Ingredient Hamper

Spice blends are a special mix of traditional Indian spices carefully that add a unique flavor to the dishes.

Priced at Rs. 700

Available at https://www.greensense.in/gifting/

14. Chidiyaa Kurta Set

Homegrown and intrinsically ethnic label, Chidiyaa, launches it's Winter 2020 Capsule Collection, In the Mood For Love - a stunning rendition of elegance and sophistication, intertwined by comfort and warmth. Finished in Mashru Silk, the sumptuous line of kurta sets are handcrafted to perfection, and bring to life an image of mellow and understated beauty.

Price range starts at Rs. 6900

Available exclusively on www.chidiyaa.com

15. GAYA BY GAYATRI KHANNA

As you end the year with a bang in their dazzling selection of accessories and ensembles, that are sure to turn heads, wherever you go. Shine bright in their iconic mix of shimmering visor.

Victoria Visor at Rs. 7,200

Available at www.theworldofgaya.com

16. Ultra Facial Cream by Kiehl's

Celebrate this holiday season with Kiehl's #1 best-selling face cream. With its unique lightweight texture, our ultra facial cream provides lasting 24-hour hydration for softer, smoother, and visibly healthier-looking skin.

Price on request

Available online

17. Classic clogs from Crocs

From the 4:00 am best friend to the cousin who won't stop bragging about their travel escapades, Crocs offers something for each person in your life.

Shop for Classic clogs and Jibbitz collection at www.shopcrocs.in

18. Soulflower Secret Santa Beauty Christma Gift Collection

One can give their loved one a real and proper introduction into the world of Soulflower hair and skincare with the clean beauty products which can be customised especially keeping in mind this winter season.

Priced at Rs. 1400

Available on https://www.soulflower.biz/

19. Amara Bath Ritual Box

Luxuriously crafted with a touch of elegance, Amara Bath Essentials box is a fusion of oils and cleansers made with revitalising herbs and precious Ayurvedic ingredients for healthy hair and skin.

Priced at Rs. 3,999

Available at www.thetribeconcepts.com

20. Sparkling edition by Taj Palace, New Delhi

Sparkling edition Hamper includes Christmas special traditional Dundee Cake and traditional Plum Cake, artisanal homemade Cashew and Raisin Chocolates, assorted french Macaroons, freshly baked cookies, Christmas Candle and Ornament and luxury accessories and collectibles. All this is elegantly packed in a handcrafted basket. Guests can choose from this exquisite assortment to make their very own customize festive composition.

Priced at Rs. 25000 plus taxes

Available at Taj Hotels

21. Finishing Touch Flawless

Finishing Touch Flawless is a premium facial hair removal brand bringing you the ease of looking greater whenever, wherever! Our range of gifting will ensure you have your best face forward this Christmas with the fabulous duo.

Priced at Rs. 2,500

Available online

22. Christmas Trees & Plants by Ferns N Petals

The feeling of festivity is incomplete without the well-decorated Christmas trees that symbolize eternal life and growth. Gift DIY kit and gemstone wishing trees along with a range of traditional real plants like red & white Poinsettia, Christmas Tree, Araucaria, Cyprus etc. potted in Santa smiling face or "Merry Christmas" printed pots.

Price ranges from Rs.449 till Rs.2,299

Available online in the newly launched category of 'Christmas'.

23. Fabrento's Crimson Retro Sofa

This fusion is such an intelligent work of art. Having it in your room will make you unable to sit anywhere else and spoil you By not wanting any other couch.

Rented Price on Request.

Available online.

24. Bare Anatomy Box

This nourishing range includes Shea Butter for soothing and repairing, Aloe Vera Gel for hydrating and moisturizing, Argan Oil for strengthening and anti-aging. With the best of botanical extracts, this exotic range is the your only saving grace to gift a spa-like experience at home.

Priced at Rs. 2,750

Availability: https://bareanatomy.in

25. ELAN Collection by Daniel Wellington

The Elan Collection was initially inspired by Daniel Wellington's most popular accessories, the Classic Bracelet and Classic Ring. After some tweaks and modifications, the selection includes earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces, available in rose gold or silver. This collection introduces completely new characteristics to the realm of Daniel Wellington and is a visual embodiment of energy, style and enthusiasm.

Priced at Rs 4,999 onwards

26. Havells Nail Shiner NP2001

Havells Nail Shiner NP2001 is a perfect fit in your handbag to use it on the go. The nail shiner comes with a micro-USB charging port that provides 60 minutes of cordless use after 180 minutes of full charge. Now buff away the harsh edges and get professional-looking nails every time. After buffing, use the shiner to make your nails look beautiful and healthy that lasts up to 2 weeks.

Priced at Rs 1,595

Available online

27. Green Top Handle Leather Bucket Bag

Made from supple supple cowhide leather and a minimalistic solid tone, this structured, bucket-bag silhouette is fashioned with a soft fabric interior that is secured through a self-tie bow and drawstrings closure for your essentials - cellphone, purse, cardholder, lipstick, and keys.

Priced at Rs. 6299

Availability - Pazzion Store (Ground Floor), DLF Avenue Mall, Saket, New Delhi

28. Inside & Out Period care Period Box

&Me is strategically aiming to establish presence in the Period category with a holistic 'Period Box' offering. With successful products of Period Drink and Period chocolate, helping in PMS symptoms of cramps, bloating, cravings, fatigue and mood swings. Backed by innovation, made in India and at affordable price point

29. Starbucks tumbler

#CarryTheMerry from the comfort of your homes with an array of festive cups, mugs, tumblers and bottles, inspired by the themes of Christmas. The cosy and festive holiday beverages can be enjoyed with the vibrant Holiday merchandise collection.

Available across all 201 stores in India from 18th November'20 through 5th January'21

30. The Rug Republic-Cushions

Get a touch of colour and charm to your living space, while providing great functionality with our versatile 'Tigris' cushion. Hand woven in cotton then screen printed.

The price range for pillows - Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,500

Available on www.therugrepublic.in

31. Jessamine Glassware by Good Earth

Complementing the Dining range, is a collection of delicately handcrafted glass vases made by hand blowing technique, of Jessamine vases feature hand-cut patterns of growing jasmines and creepers that dot the Himalayan hillside. Designed in three sizes, the statement vases can be used in multiple ways -as striking centerpieces to hold gorgeous flower arrangements, as table accessories to add visual warmth with sweet-smelling candles and even as a champagne cooler for evening soirees, adding a touch of effortless luxury to your holiday cocktail table.

Pricing start at Rs. 7500 onwards

Jessamine is available at all Good Earth stores and on www.goodearth.in

32. ARNI HmperR from Home4U

The products offered on the website can be modified and tweaked to your specifications and suitability. The product range available at Home4U will make you feel at home in every environment, be it a commercial space, a cozy home, a sprawling farmhouse, a modern loft, or a day room.

Priced at Rs. 900

Available at: https://www.home4u.in/

33. YAMAMAY Nightwear

The felted-wool Slipper boots are comfortable, breathable, and durable. They're easy to slip on, and the ankle coverage makes them a good choice for colder climates. Also, wool will regulate the temperature of your feet which will absorb a lot of moisture, and the natural lanolin will prevent bad smell.

Available at the store- Yamamay, Select CITYWALK.https://www.yamamay.com/it_en/#

34. Himalaya Herbals Rich Cocoa Butter Lip Care

Give your chapped lips a break this winter with flavourful lip balms from Himalaya Herbals. Made with 100 percent natural vitamin E, this is the perfect answer to your dry lip woes.

Priced at Rs 125; Available on Amazon

35. HONOR Watch ES

Made for Go-getters, the HONOR Watch ES ensures that one can fulfill all health and fitness resolutions in style even under lockdown. Available in Meteorite Black and Coral Pink

Priced at Rs 6,499; Available at Amazon

36. Panasonic's nanoeTM hairdryer

Panasonic's latest innovative product now arrives in India catering to the growing grooming-at-home needs of consumers ensuring beautiful and healthy hair. Based on nanotechnology, the hair dryer uses nanoeTM to ultrafine water particles that penetrates into hair cuticles, to maintain the moisture balance of the hair and scalp, while the platinum ions coat the hair surface and tighten the cuticles to make them UV rays resilient, for healthy and lustrous hair.

Priced at Rs 6,990; Available at Amazon.i

37. Healthy Hydration Duo by Plum

Cleansing and deep nourishment filled with the goodness of Vitamin E for dry and combination skin The gift set contains: E-Luminence Simply Supple Cleansing Balm (90g) E-Luminence Deep Moisturizing Crème (50g)

—IANS