Christmas Celebrations Held At The Aryan School

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Aryan School celebrated Christmas with great zeal and enthusiasm within their school premises today.

The Chief Guests of the occasion were Reverend Father Amal Raj and Sister Namrata.

To mark the celebrations, the Inter House Sunny Gupta Memorial Carol Singing Competition was organized for all four houses. During the program, Yajur House was awarded the first position, Atharva House was awarded the second position, Rig House secured the third position, and Sama House secured the fourth position.

The students of the junior section performed an English skit titled ‘The Selfish Giant', which beautifully depicted the essence of sharing and caring with your fellowmen. On similar notes, they also presented a Hindi skit titled 'Dharti Pe Aaya Farishta', wherein the life of Jesus Christ was very well portrayed.

Later in the day, the children got exhilarated when Santa Claus made a grand entry with jingle bells and distributed sweets to the students. During the celebrations, Santa Claus was joined on the stage by the students of the junior section. The entire school was filled with the echoes of Christmas carols.

During the culmination of the program, Principal B Dasgupta congratulated the winners of the Inter House Carol Competition and appreciated the wonderful performances put up by the students.

She further said, “I extend my gratitude to all the teachers, staff members, and students of the Aryan School for their hard work in making the Christmas extravaganza a tremendous success. I also thank Chairperson Simi Gupta and the parents for gracing the occasion. Wishing everyone Merry Christmas!"

Present on the occasion were Chairperson Simi Gupta, school staff, parents, and students.