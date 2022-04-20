Christmas 2019: Priyanka Chopra Gets 'Batmobile' As Xmas Gift From Hubby Nick Jonas!

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra is super excited with her new Christmas present! Hubby Nick Jonas has gifted her a snowmobile on Christmas and the actress cant stop flaunting it! Priyanka took to Instagram to share a picture and videos of her driving the snowmobile while her expressions reveal how happy and excited she really is. The actress who seems to be enjoying every bit of the ride, captioned: "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas"

Nick's Christmas gift has surely won his beloved wife's heart! In a separate post, Priyanka mentioned that this is her happiest Christmas! Sharing a couple of adorable photos with hubby Nick in front of a Christmas tree, the actress wrote on Instagram: "It's the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas"..

For Nick Jonas, his Christmas present is his wife's smiling face! The singer-actor took to Instagram to share a photo of Priyanka happily posing while sitting on her new snowmobile. He captioned: "Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas". The couple seems to be madly in love with each other!

Recently, Nick had also shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen decorating Christmas cookies along with Priyanka. He made a cute ugly sweater' cookie while the B-Town hottie made a Ninja!

Meanwhile, Priyanka has also shared a group photo on her Instagram featuring her mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and her friends. She captioned the pic: "Crew! #christmas2019".

Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' seems to be enjoying Christmas to the fullest!