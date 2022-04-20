Chrissy Teigen binge-watches amid quarantine

Los Angeles: Model Chrissy Teigen, who is a huge fan of the tele-drama "Peaky Blinders", joked that the show tempted her to smoke.

"Gonna go back to Peaky. I miss the boys. Although very triggering as an ex smoker," she tweeted.

Chrissy is binge-watching a lot of shows amid the quarantine.

She''s just finished the crime drama ''Better Call Saul'', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Just watched all of ''Better Call Saul''. loving the hot drug guy who also looks like Stitch, who was also on ''Beaking Bad''. Does this mean I am attracted to stitch," she wrote.

--IANS