Chris Pratt To Star In And Produce 'The Black Belt'

Los Angeles: "Avengers: Endgame" star Chris Pratt is set to headline the upcoming karate comedy "The Black Belt". The project, which hails from Monarch Media, has a script from Randall Green, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is a coming-of-age story about a shy, unassuming teen boy on a quest for an expertise in karate, and the unorthodox uncle who guides him along the way. Pratt will essay the role of the boy's uncle, and he will produce the movie through his Indivisible Productions banner withpartner Jon Schumacher.

Steve Barnett and Alan Powell of Monarch Media will also produce, while Vicky Patel will serve as an executive producer. Pratt's Indivisible Productions is currently developing action movie"Saigon Bodyguards", which reunites him with "Endgame" filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo.

The actor will also feature in and produce the upcoming series "The Terminal List", to be directed by Antoine Fuqua.

