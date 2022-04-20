Chris Jordan sticks to his strengths as England gear up for T20I series

Cape Town: England pacer Chris Jordan feels 'sticking' to his strength is the main reason behind his success in the shortest format of the game.

In the recently concluded 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jordan played a vital role for Kings XI Punjab. The right-handed bowler now gears up for another T20I campaign in South Africa and is looking to leapfrog Stuart Broad's record of most wickets in the shortest format of the game for England.

"The more you play T20 cricket, the more I'm a big believer in sticking to your strengths and trusting them as much as possible. Some of the batters and quality hitters out there can make you doubt them at times, but the nature of T20 cricket is that, as long as you're bowling, those kind of things are liable to happen," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jordan as saying.

"Sometimes you can go back through your spell and look at the execution and think, well, actually my execution wasn't too far off, the batter just got the best of me on the day," he further said.

"So, over a period of time, I just tried to judge myself on execution as much as possible and not end result, just so I can keep my emotions as level as possible," Jordan added.

England and South Africa are slated to lock horns in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played on Friday, November 27 in Cape Town.

—ANI