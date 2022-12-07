Chouhan supervises the rescue of a child who fell into a pit in Betul, M.P

Betul/Bhopal (The Hawk): Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, is keeping an eye on the rescue effort for an 8-year-old boy who fell into a trench excavated for a borewell.

On Tuesday evening, at 5 o'clock, the victim, who has been named as Tanmay, son of Sunil Diyawar, fell into the pit in Mandavi village beneath Athner block.

The rescue operation is being carried out by the police, government representatives, and a team from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF).

Without success, more than 20 hours have now elapsed.

In order to keep an eye on the child's movements, CCTV cameras have been erected, and oxygen is being given to him.

Chouhan announced that the team is working nonstop to save the youngster and gave the local government and CMO instructions on how to proceed.

Chouhan claims that up until Wednesday morning, with the SDERF and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on the scene, roughly 30 to 35 feet were dug up.

He continued by saying that the SP and the District Magistrate spent the entire night on the scene.

(Inputs from Agencies)