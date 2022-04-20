Chopper Carrying Pilgrims Makes Emergency Landing

Gopeshwar: A private helicopter with pilgrims on board had to make an emergency landing today due to bad weather at the Gopeshwar Stadium here.

The chopper with the pilot and three others, including two women, on board was returning from Govindghat to Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun after the pilgrims had paid obeisance at Badrinath.

It had to make the emergency landing at the stadium owing to bad weather following sudden heavy showers, Chamoli's Disaster Management officer N K Joshi said.

Among the passengers, a man and a woman hailed from Hyderabad, while another woman was from Delhi, Joshi said.

The helicopter belonged to Heritage Aviation Pvt Ltd, he said. The chopper will take off only after the weather improved, he said.