Chopped-up body found near flyover in Delhi’s Geeta Colony

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday found the dismembered body parts, suspected to be of a woman, near a flyover in Geeta Colony.



This incident bears a haunting resemblance to the Shraddha Walkar murder case that sent shockwaves across the nation last year.



The police have initiated an investigation into the case. The body found near north Delhi’s Geeta Colony had been gruesomely chopped into multiple pieces.





Police said that a call regarding the chopped body parts were received around 9 :15 a.m. following which a police team rushed to the spot.



The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the body remains were found in two different places near the flyover in the Jamuna khadar area.



“The FSL and crime teams are on the spot. Prima facie it is a body aged around 35-40-years of a person,” said the DCP.



“We are verifying if the body parts are of male or a female through Ortho forensics. We’re searching the area for any other evidence,” said the DCP.



A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was being registered at Kotwali police station in North District, the DCP added.



More details are awaited.



Last year, Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was arrested. He had chopped Walkar’s body into more than 17 pieces, stated the confession of the accused in the charge sheet filed by police in Saket court.



According to the charge sheet, after killing Shraddha on May 18, 2022 Aftab closed the doors of their rented accommodation at South Delhi’s Chattarpur pahari area at about 7:45 p.m. and bought a saw, three blades, a hammer and plastic clip.



“Thereafter I came back to the flat and shifted Shraddha’s body to the bathroom where I cut her hands from the wrist with the help of a saw and kept them in white polythene… while cutting her wrist I also got a minor cut on my left hand,” read his second statement given to the investigators after he tried to mislead police. —IANS