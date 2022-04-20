    Menu
    Showbiz

    Choose Yourself: Jacqueline Fernandez sets fitness goals with post-workout picture

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Monday seen setting fitness goals for her fans with a new post-workout picture.

    The 'Kick,' actor took to Instagram to share the picture that sees her flaunting her well-built physique including her flat belly.

    Fernandez was seen dressed in an all-black gym outfit which constituted of a sports bra and a matching jogger.

    She complimented the post with a caption on choosing oneself.

    "They tell you to be yourself and then they judge you! #chooseyourself," the 35-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

    —ANI

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in