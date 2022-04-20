Choose Cycling For Better Life

New Delhi: Cycling is simple and easy so, make it your lifestyle to stay fit.

An amateur cyclist Yogesh Kumar said in a statement: "Cyclists gravitate to the activity for many reasons, but its impact on one's health is undeniable."

Cycling demands only two to four hours a week, in order to achieve general health improvement, he said and that regular cycling helps people of all age groups to attain a desirable level of fitness.

"Pedaling utilises some of the major muscle groups and therefore, makes for a good muscle-workout," he said.

Adding to the benefits of cycling, Ajit Ravindran, Managing Director and co-founder, Meraki Sport & Entertainment, said: "Unlike other forms of workout, the person exercising can decide the intensity of the workout and therefore, is perfect for people recovering from injuries or illness. Furthermore, it can also be built to a physically demanding workout."

"Cycling is simple and easy and does not require special skills or high levels of physical capabilities, which makes cycling perfect for beginners," he added.

Being an aerobic activity, cycling also improves cardiovascular fitness, joint mobility, decreased stress level, decreased body fat levels, improved posture and coordination and much more.

So, go out and dive into the world of health and fitness, he suggested.