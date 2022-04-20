Chloroquine, corticosteroids use may impair antibody response in Covaxin

New Delhi: Mild adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) like headache, fatigue, myalgia (pain in muscle), injection site tenderness, malaise (weakness), pyrexia, chills, arthralgia, and nausea are among the symptoms that may occur following Covisheld vaccination.

As per a Health Ministry communication, paracetamol may be given in these adverse reactions. Very rare cases of demylenating have been reported following this vaccination.

For Covaxin, the use of chroloquine and corticosteroids may impair antibody response. In addition, some mild AEFIs like injection site pain, headache, fatigue, fever, body ache, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, giddiness-dizzyness, tremor, sweating, cold, cough and injection site sweating may occur.

Both the vaccines are not recommended for those younger than 18 years, lactating mothers women and during pregnancy.

Covid-19 vaccine and other vaccines may be separated by 14 days. Interchangeability of vaccine is not permitted and the same vaccine has to be taken twice.

The temporary contraindications are active Covid infection, infected persons who have been given plasma and those acutely unwell and hospitalised due to any illness.

Those with chronic diseases are not contraindicated including renal, metabolic, cardia, malignancies, pulmonary and neurological.

The Health Ministry has issued this advisory to the states as the vaccination starts from January 16 and states have received the vaccine doses.

—IANS