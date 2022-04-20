Chlorine-Free 'Suraksha 24' Ready To Prevent Products From Contamination By COVID-19

Moradabad: The Metal Handicrafts Service Centre (MHSC) has developed a chlorine-free non-acidic disinfectant solution. 'Suraksha 24' doesn't affect the coating and quality of the finished product. It will be used to disinfect handicraft items amid COVID-19 outbreak. While speaking to ANI, the General Manager of MHSC, Dr Ravindra Kumar Sharma said, "Suraksha 24 is chlorine-free and non-acidic. It keeps product safe from contamination without compromising with quality." Between manufacturing to metal finishing an item changes multiple hands. Alcohol based sanitiser deteriorates the quality," he added.