Chitrangada looks straight out of a fairytale in Varun Bahl creation

Chitrangada Singh is someone who always impresses us with the way she dresses.

Recently at a reality show DID Lil' Masters where Chitrangada is the judge, the actress wore a Varun Bahl creation.

Her hair was neatly tied into a ponytail further accentuating her sharp features.

Her look was finished out with emerald teardrop earrings and red lips

With minimal accessories and makeup, she made the look even more stunning.

She wore a pair of Platform heels with it and was seen striking poses, looks straight out of a fairytale.

Chitrangda is debuting as a producer with 'Soorma'.

