Chitrakoot To Be Developed As Tourist Spot: Yogi

Chitrakoot: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stated that Chitrakoot would be developed as pilgrim and tourist spot.

Addressing a public meeting here after laying the foundation and inauguration of 54 schemes worth over Rs 1.88 crores, the Chief Minister said as Lord Ram stayed in Chitrakoot for 14 years during his exile, the government has decided to make this place a pilgrim and tourist center.

Mr Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also concerned about the development of Chitrakoot as Bundelkhand was a center of the freedom fighters during the Independence movement.

The new Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh claimed that the schemes launched in Bundelkhand region would end the drought besides the upcoming Bundelkhand expressway and defence corridor pave the way for speedy development of the region. The Chief Minister praised the Prime Minister and claimed that under Modi government everyone was getting benefits with poor the most.

"The country is turning into a big power house with all attention on development of the country," the CM said. On J&K special status, Mr Adityanath said, "We have now turned the country one by abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and fulfilled the dreams of our leaders."

Talking about the protection of cows and other animals, he said all the stray cows are being sent to shelter homes for which the government has launched several schemes.

"We are giving all financial help for protection of cows and even schemes are being made for better use of the animals," the CM said. UNI