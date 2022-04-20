Chitkara University Makes it into the Top 200 in the Clarivate Analytics' 'Leading Innovators List 2020'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Chitkara University has been listed in Top 200 of the Leading Innovators in South and South East Asia by Derwent, Clarivate Analytics in the report of Innovation in South and South East Asia-2020.

For any academic and research institution, knowledge creation is at least as important as knowledge dissemination, and Chitkara University has always believed in striking a fine balance between knowledge creation and knowledge dissemination. With a strong focus on academic and research rigour and industry collaborations from the very inception, Chitkara University has been able to churn out research papers and patents consistently with an unparalleled output in the region.

As an additional outcome of its unrelenting focus on research and development, Chitkara University has also pioneered an industry-leading curriculum, student-centric pedagogy, and knowledge creation in all the disciplines including engineering, management, pharma studies, nursing, art, design, hospitality, and media.



In recognition of the inhouse and indigenously created knowledge-centric ecosystem, Chitkara University has been listed as one of the 'Leading Innovators in South and South-East Asia' by Derwent, Clarivate Analytics in the report of Innovation in South and South East Asia-2020.







Clarivate is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Owing to its rigour and method-oriented approach to screening the winners, Clarivate has emerged as a trusted source of innovation measure for the knowledge industry.







Derwent provides curated and enriched patent data sources, including the Derwent World Patents Index, Derwent Global Patent Data, the Derwent Patent Citation Index and the Derwent Chemical Patent Index. Using editorially enhanced, authoritative and accurate patent data, Clarivate measures on four indicators of volume, influence, success and globalization.





Clarivate™ provides solutions to accelerate the innovation cycle. With a key mission to help customers by solving some of the world's most complex problems by providing information and understanding that reduce the time, Clarivate also helps the customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using their trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with domain expertise.





From an analysis of over 75,000 inventions (DWPI Families) across the organizations that are based in nine countries – (Brunei Darussalam, India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam – and include government research institutions, academic institutions and corporations), 235 organizations made the final list of leading innovators, and one of them is Chitkara University.





The top innovators and their patents provide insight into trends which are common and helps in shaping the future of innovation in these regions.



Mr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, on receiving the news expressed elation and sincere thanks to Chitkara University's academic and research community. She also shared, "It gives me immense pleasure to see years of quality research output at Chitkara University getting recognized globally. We congratulate our academic, research and development team for churning our rigorous, relevant, & consistent patent and IPR output. This recognition is deserving and will help take their work to places and motivate them to keep creating."

