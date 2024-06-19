Chirag Paswan And Shri Ravneet Singh Launch Website And Mobile App For World Food India 2024

New Delhi (The Hawk): As a precursor to the 3rd edition of World Food India, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Shri Chirag Paswan and Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Railways, Shri Ravneet Singh, launched the website and mobile application for World Food India 2024.

During his keynote address, Shri Chirag Paswan highlighted the vital role of the food processing sector in reducing agricultural wastage, promoting value addition, ensuring food security, and strengthening the supply chain from farm to fork. The Government of India through its whole-of-government approach has placed a great emphasis on the holistic development of the value chain across the food & allied sectors and is working towards the goal of Atma Nirbhar and Viksit Bharat.

Shri Paswan added that the Ministry has been implementing flagship schemes Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLIS), and Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) to support and sustain the growth of this sector.

He mentioned that the Ministry is organizing, World Food India - the nation's largest food event, to foster collaboration and partnerships among global and Indian food sector stakeholders from 19th to 22nd September 2024. Additionally, this year, to give impetus to the growing startup ecosystem and foster innovation, the Ministry is launching the 2nd edition of the Startup Grand Challenge in collaboration with Startup India. World Food India 2023 was a resounding success witnessing 1,208 exhibitors, 715 international buyers from 90 countries, 24 states, and 75,000 attendees. The mega event also featured over 16,000 B2B/B2G meetings, roundtable discussions, 47 thematic sessions, MoU signing, exhibitions, a start-up grand challenge, and more, showcasing India's prowess in the food processing and allied sector on the global platform.

In his special address, Shri Ravneet Singh, Minister of State emphasized the transformative potential of India's food-processing sector. He highlighted that advancements in food-processing technologies could convert agricultural wealth into a robust economic force. Shri Singh mentioned that the government's proactive stance in promoting investments through various reforms, leveraging India's expansive market and dynamic young workforce.

He underscored the importance of the upcoming mega event, pointing out that it would bring together stakeholders from all facets of the food industry. This includes manufacturers, producers, investors, policymakers, and global organizations, all set to exchange ideas, explore opportunities, and contribute to the sector's overall development. Singh stressed that this unique gathering aims to foster collaboration and innovation, urging everyone to support the Ministry's efforts in maintaining the momentum of growth. Through collective action and shared vision, the event aspires to drive significant advancements and strengthen India's position in the global food ecosystem.

Smt. Anita Praveen, Secretary FPI, highlighted that the WFI 2024 in continuation to the previous edition is an industry-driven inclusive event hosted by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. She expressed gratitude for the tremendous participation in the previous edition and, extended an invitation to senior government dignitaries, global investors, business leaders, and stakeholders like food processors, equipment manufacturers, logistics and cold chain players, technology providers, start-ups, and food retailers to the 4-day flagship event.