Chirag Paswan a Hanuman who set Ayodhya on fire, says JD-U

Patna: Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United on Sunday slammed former coalition accomplice Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) as a spoiler within the current Assembly polls, terming its President Chirag Paswan a "Hanuman who set Ayodhya on fire".



JD-U's nationwide spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP Ok.C. Tyagi's feedback got here on on the final day of social gathering's Executive Committee assembly right here, the place one of many core points was social gathering's under-performance within the Assembly elections, amongst different points.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, Chirag Paswan-led LJP had parted methods with the NDA on the state stage and given a majority of tickets to these candidates who had been denied by the JD-U, whereas combating in solely these seats the place JD-U was contesting, to play the function of a "vote cutter".

"Chirag himself announced that he is the Hanuman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I know one Hanuman who had set Lanka on fire and I must say that Chirag is of that sort (of Hanuman) who has set Ayodhya (his own alliance) on fire," Tyagi stated.

"Chirag is the son of socialist leader Ram Vilas Paswan who had made speeches only after paying respect to leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia, Bhim Rao Ambedkar and others of the same league. It is extremely unfortunate that his son has not taken the name of these social justice leaders and also of his father during the Assembly election in Bihar. Despite the LJP walking out of the NDA, he was seeking votes in the name of Narendra Modi," Tyagi alleged.



"After the election result, Nitish Kumar announced to step down from the CM's post. Our other leaders then convinced him that he is not a CM on the basis of numbers of MLAs but he is a CM because of his high credibility in Bihar," he stated.

"In 2005, 2010 and 2015, Nitish Kumar had the upper hand in Bihar. Without his efforts, BJP would not stand here. Even in 2020, Nitish Kumar was the CM's face of NDA. During the meeting, party leaders emphasised on detecting those leaders or members responsible for anti-party activities in the polls," Tyagi added.

—PTI