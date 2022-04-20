Chirag Paswan's 'audio conversation' leaked on social media

Patna: Amid the leadership crisis in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the planning of Chirag Paswan, the son of former Union minister and LJP founder late Ram Vilas Paswa, seems to getting leaked frequently these days.

On Friday, a purported audio conversation with between Chirag Paswan and LJP Youth Wing leader Sanjeev Sardar went viral on social media platforms. IANS is, however, not confirming the authenticity of the viral audio clip.

In the alleged audio clip, Chirag Paswan can be heard instructing Sardar to hold a massive protest at the LJP office and at the airport when Pashupati Kumar Paras arrived in Patna on Wednesday. He further asked Sardar to make sure that Paras doesn't enter the party office in Patna.

In reply, Sardar can be heard saying that he would arrange youth from the Dalit hostels in Patna for the protest against Paras' arrival.

Paras arrived here from Delhi on Wednesday to participate in the national executive committee meeting of the party held on Thursday. He was later elected as LJP President with the support of five MPs, including himself and his nephew Prince Raj.

Earlier this week, Chirag Paswan faced a coup by five Lok Sabha MPs of his party, including his uncle Paras and cousin brother Prince Raj.

The five MPs had on Monday removed Chirag Paswan as the leader of LJP in the Lok Sabha, before removing him as the party president during an emergency meeting held on Tuesday.

Following the coup, Chirag called a virtual national executive meeting and sacked the five MPs from the party for 'anti-party' activities.

—IANS