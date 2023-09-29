Chipko Pioneer Bhatt Expresses Grief At Swaminathan's Death, Describes It As 'Personal Loss'

Dehradun: Chipko pioneer Chandi Prasad Bhatt on Friday expressed grief at the passing of agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, describing it as ''a personal loss''.

Swaminathan (98), a lifelong crusader against hunger who bet on sustainable farming, passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Also known as the father of the Green Revolution in India, Swaminathan is survived by three daughters, including Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the former chief scientist of the World Health Organization.

Bhatt said, ''He was a true scientist with a deep awareness of the country's ground realities.'' The credit for building stone walls around agriculture fields to save crops from wild animals in the hills of Uttarakhand goes to him, Bhatt said. Swaminathan visited Gopeshwar in the 1980s as secretary to the Government of India, he added. As a member of the Planning Commission, Swaminathan gave direction to the development of hill areas, the Chipko leader said. Bhatt also remembered his close association with Swaminathan during and after the Chipko movement, saying the renowned scientist always met him with the same warmth and affection. ——PTI