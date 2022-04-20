Kedarnath (Uttarakhand): A Chinook helicopter takes off from a helipad in Kedarnath shrine with the debris of Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopter which had met with an accident in 2018. Kedarnath trust has allocated Rs 120 crores for the construction work in the temple premises. —ANI
Chinook Helicopter Carries Debris Of IAF's MI-17 From Kedarnath
April20/ 2022
