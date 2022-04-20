    Menu
    Chinook Helicopter Carries Debris Of IAF's MI-17 From Kedarnath

    April20/ 2022


    Kedarnath (Uttarakhand): A Chinook helicopter takes off from a helipad in Kedarnath shrine with the debris of Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopter which had met with an accident in 2018. Kedarnath trust has allocated Rs 120 crores for the construction work in the temple premises. —ANI

