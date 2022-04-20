Chinmayanand Visits Hanumangarhi Temple In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexually abusing a law student and now on bail, on Saturday paid obeisance at the Hanumangarhi temple here.

He secretly reached here this morning and after worshiping at the Hanumangarhi temple returned to the state capital.

The former Union minister refused to oblige the mediapersons at the temple and refused to talk to them.

On Thursday, Allahabad High Court had given bail to the former Union minister, after five months of jail in connection with the rape case.

After his release from the jail, the Swami held a big religious discourse at his Mumukshu ashram in Shahjahanpur where thousand of people were offered prasad. UNI



