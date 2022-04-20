Chinmayanand Blackmailing Case: Hc Rejects Bail Plea Of Rape

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of rape survivor in the Swami Chinmayanand blackmail case of Shahjahanpur.

The court refused to hear the plea of the law student, claiming that police has no evidence against her, as she had been implicated.

The single bench of Justice Sidharth, while rejecting the bail, sought a reply from the government and fixed November 6 as the next date of hearing.

Earlier, a local Shahjahanpur court had rejected the bail of the woman, who is presently lodged in the jail. UNI