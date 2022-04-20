Chinmayanand's Health Deteriorates

Shahjahanpur: Former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand's health reportedly deteriorated on Wednesday, two days after the law student, who had accused him of sexual assault, recorded her statement in front of a magistrate.

A team of doctors is monitoring him closely and his sugar levels are said to be fluctuating which is causing problems with treatment. The BJP leader is being treated at his home who complained of uneasiness on Monday night. In her statement before the magistrate on Monday, the law student had said that the BJP leader had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions and also blackmailed her by making a video of her. She had also presented the magistrate with some evidence.

According to the law student, her statement was recorded under Section 164, as per which the the BJP leader should have been arrested by now. The victim alleged no action being taken on Chinmayanand, raising doubts on the police's working style.

On the other hand, the state government has said that on the directions of the Supreme Court, the SIT is probing the Chinmayanand case and the government has nothing to do with it. UNI