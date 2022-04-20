Chinese Woman Assaulted in Noida for Feeding Stray Dog, Accused Arrested

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly beating a Chinese woman with a stick following an argument over feeding of stray dogs by her outside their residential society, said police.

The accused, dealing in realty business, and the victim, a Chinese woman working for a private company headquartered in China, both lived in the same ATS PARADISO society in Greater Noida, said officials.

The incident had occurred outside the society on May 25, when the man was walking his pet dog while the woman was feeding stray dogs, he said.

"There was a fight between stray dogs and the pet dog after which the man suggested to the woman to adopt the stray dogs if she wanted to feed them daily," a police official probing the case said.

"At this, the woman asked him why he made the suggestion and eventually they had a heated argument after which the man hit her with a stick," the official added.

"Based on her complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Beta II police station on Thursday. Accused Amarpal Singh was arrested near the ATS roundabout on Friday," a police spokesperson said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354B (assault or use of criminal force by a man against a woman with intent to disrobe) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), the official said.

The Chinese national earlier had taken to Twitter to report the matter after which the Gautam Buddh Nagar police swung into action.

The district police also responded to her tweet and said it has "consistently assured" the victim of "full support".

Noidawasis and animal lovers have been distressed over the reported aggression against a Chinese resident of Greater Noida. A case has been duly registered. Noida police is truly committed to the dignity and security of all women, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women Safety, Vrinda Shukla tweeted.

—PTI