Chinese VP In Pakistan To Ink MoUs

Islamabad: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan arrived here in Pakistan on Sunday on three-day visit during which he is slated to sign 5 Memoranda of Understanding and inaugurate some development projects.

Pakistan foreign office in a statement said Wang's visit would give a further impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries. "The visit of the vice president underscores the vitality of the time-tested and all-weather relationship between Pakistan and China. It would reinforce the strength of bilateral ties and impart further impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields," it said in a statement.

The foreign office has said the visit is in continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have received an increased momentum after Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China in November 2018 and his participation in the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April 2019. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, meanwhile, said that Chinese Vice President's visit to Pakistan will further deepen high-level exchanges, friendship and mutual trust between the two countries.

"The visit will also advance the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) besides bilateral cooperation across the board," the spokesperson said. Mr Wang was received at the airport by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who told mediapesons that the visiting dignitary will meet President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Radio Pakistan said that an investiture ceremony will be held in honour of Wang where he will be conferred an award for his role to promote ties between Pakistan and China. UNI