    Chinese-US talks in Alaska come to end - Reports

    April20/ 2022


    Beijing (China): The Chinese-US talks in Alaska have come to an end, with the Chinese delegation has already left the negotiating room, China's media reported on Friday.

    On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan started a meeting with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi in Alaska.

    According to China Central Television, the negotiations ended at about 5:00 p.m. (local time) on Thursday.

    Further details of the talks remain unknown.

    —ANI

