Chinese, US militaries discuss humanitarian assistance, disaster relief

Beijing: Chinese and US militaries on Wednesday started an online seminar to share experiences on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, according to China's Ministry of National Defence. As the 16th of its kind, the three-day exchange event will cover topics including the military's participation in fighting floods and typhoons, and in Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, as well as military-civilian cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported. The seminar was held both in China's Nanjing and the United States's Hawaii via video link.

— IANS