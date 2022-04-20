Chinese Troops Crossed Over LAC Thrice In Aug: Sources

New Delhi: China's People Liberation Army (PLA) transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at least three times last month in the Uttarakhand state, as per sources.

Sources further said that the Chinese troops crossed over as far as four kilometres into the Indian Territory in Barahoti village in the Chamoli district of the state.

Similar incidents occurred in July last year when Chinese troops ventured up to a kilometre into Indian Territory in Barahoti. This area also witnessed aerial transgressions and infiltration by foot patrols in 2013 and 2014. Speaking on transgressions along the LAC by the PLA, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC) Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh earlier this year said, it "took place in areas where we have different perception of the Line of Actual Control," adding that India and China have well-established mechanisms, especially at the highest level, where special representatives from both the countries discuss issues related to the resolution of the boundary dispute.

LAC is a 4,057-km porous border between India and China and runs through glaciers, snow deserts, mountains and rivers. (ANI)