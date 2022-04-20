Chinese Team In Lucknow To Study Private Health Care

Lucknow: A delegation of 25 experts from Chinese health care industry visited Lucknow on Tuesday to explore the possibilities of investment and to learn from the private players who are operating in health care industry.

The delegation from China comprised of experts mainly from private sectors along with few from the public sector as well.

The delegation from China came to India for taking keen insights in those tertiary care hospitals, which have created successful models of delivering high standards of quality care in non-metro cities and thus changing the paradigm and long held beliefs of not investing in private health care in B towns due to unavailability of credible success stories so far.

Chairman of Apollomedics Super Specialty Hospital, Dr.Sushil Gattani welcomed the Chinese Delegation on the occasion and expressed gratitude for selecting Apollomedics in the North India. "I welcome all the Chinese delegation on behalf of Lucknow Apollomedics. It is a great opportunity that the Chinese delegation wants to promote private healthcare in collaboration with the Indian and Chinese government and certainly we will fully support them in this."

Speaking to media, Deam Zhang, MD of Mindray said, "We are looking forward to have an experience of the private health care environment and explore investment in private healthcare in India, we want to promote private healthcare with the collaboration of Indian and Chinese Government." Also present on the occasion, MD & CEO of Apollomedics Super Specialty Hospital, Dr. Mayank Somani said, "The event underlines the laying of solid foundations to the possibility of the biggest health care collaborations between the two nations and possibly in the world. The success of Indian Health Care as an Industry has attracted one of the biggest economies for showing enthusiasm in understanding and entering into all possible Health Care collaborations." UNI