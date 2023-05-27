Chinese shuttlers secure 3 semifinal berths at Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur: Chinese shuttlers won three quarterfinal matches on day 4 of the Malaysia Masters.



In the men's singles, China's Weng Hongyang kept his winning streak, beating Angus Ng Ka Long 23-21, 14-21, 21-14 to enter the semifinals, reports Xinhua.



In the women's singles, China's Han Yue outclassed Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 22-20, 21-9, but her compatriots Wang Zhiyi and Zhang Yiman were eliminated.



India's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung upset Wang 21-11, 21-14, and PV Sindhu, also from India, edged Zhang 21-16, 13-21, 22-20.



In the mixed doubles, China's Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping overcame Japan's Yamashita Kyohei and Shinoya Naru 22-20, 11-21, 21-17.



Yet, it wasn't a clean sweep for Chinese shuttlers, as Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai overpowered Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin 21-8, 21-17.



The Malaysia Masters runs from May 23 to 28 at the Axiata Arena. —IANS