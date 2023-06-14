Chinese-origin man convicted of assaulting and abusing Indian woman in Singapor

Singapore: A Chinese Singaporean man was found guilty of verbally abusing and kicking an Indian woman in the chest as she walked quickly to work during Covid-19. The victim had not properly worn her mask.

In May of 2021, 32-year-old Wong Xing Fong attacked 57-year-old Madam Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai at their Northvale condo in Choa Chu Kang.

According to The Straits Times, on July 31 Wong will be jailed for kicking Vishnubhai in the chest (assault) and causing her emotional distress.—Inputs from Agencies