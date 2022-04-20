Chinese mainland reports nine new imported Covid cases

Beijing: The Chinese mainland reported nine new imported Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,348, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Three new imported cases were reported in Guangdong and Shaanxi each, two in Shanghai, and one in Tianjin, Xinhua news agency reported citing the health commission.

Two suspected cases were newly reported on Tuesday, including one in Shanghai who arrived from outside of the mainland.

Among all the imported cases, 4,063 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 285 remained hospitalised, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

--IANS