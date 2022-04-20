Chinese mainland reports 25 new Covid-19 cases

Beijing: The Chinese mainland has reported 25 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, including nine locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.



Five of the locally transmitted cases were reported in Liaoning province, and two each in Beijing and Heilongjiang, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying in its daily report.

The other 16 cases were detected in people who arrived from outside the mainland. it added.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Wednesday, said the Commission.

Thirteen Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 4,263 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

Among them, 3,990 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 273 remained hospitalised.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland reached 87,052 by Wednesday, including 368 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 82,050 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were no suspected cases on the mainland on Wednesday, and 13,615 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Wednesday saw eight asymptomatic cases newly reported, four of whom arrived from outside the mainland.

Five asymptomatic cases were re-categorised as confirmed cases on the same day.

A total of 267 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 216 arrived from outside the mainland.

—IANS