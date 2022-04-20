Chinese mainland reports 22 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: The Chinese mainland has reported 22 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, of which eight were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Seven of the locally transmitted cases were reported in Liaoning province, and one in Beijing, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying in its daily report.

The remaining 14 cases were detected in persons who had arrived from outside the mainland.

Nine Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Friday.

By the end of the day, a total of 4,287 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

Among them, 4,015 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 272 remained hospitalised.

So far, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland has reached 87,093, including 383 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 82,076 patients had been discharged from hospitals and 4,634 had died as a result of the virus, according to the Commission.

There was one suspected Covid-19 case on the mainland, and 14,311 close contacts remained under medical observation.

