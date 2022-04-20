Chinese invasion of Taiwan is more close now!

Sagar

(The Hawk): It is a real truth that history does repeat itself. After pushing the whole world into tragedy, now the coronavirus has reached the same place from where it originated. However, the horrific nature with which it is spreading across China is again raising the possibility that President Xi Jinping may order an attack on Taiwan to save his image. This is not the first time that President Xi has been uncomfortable with an issue, and the break-up of every issue should not be Taiwan in his eyes. But if we look closely at the diplomatic links, the conclusion is that under the guise of each Chinese sovereignty issue, the threat of an invasion of Taiwan is getting closer step by step. Incursions into Ladakh or atrocities on Uighur muslims; interruptions in chip supplies to the world or massive military drills in Fujian; structure of the Quad or the battle at South China Sea; The main centre of all this is Taiwan, which the Chinese government wants to capture at any cost. Of course, this issue has been a canker since the time of Mao Zedong, but of all the presidents after him, Xi Jinping has shown the most aggression on it, and the main reason for this is the promise of being ‘President for life’, on which he will not be able to bear any kind of stain or blemish and don’t want to leave any issue.

Recently, the Chinese government stopped answering US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's phone calls, and the MFA is issuing an official statement calling him an idiot and a nerd. In fact, the US Defence Secretary was cleverly calling the senior Vice Chairman of the Chinese Military Commission, Xu Qiliang, instead of his Chinese counterpart. He was trying to test whether the Chinese government got Xu to talk to him or not. Because US believes that the government at there is a puppet, while the real power lies in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party, and Xu is the person in whose hands the matter of Taiwan. In fact, for a few months, the Chinese state media has been running news of the invasion of Taiwan by intermittently, so Austin wanted to talk to Xu and get concrete assurances on the issue of Taiwan, but by not picking up the phone, China has sealed the possibility of that apprehension.

That's why I think even US President Joe Biden, who longs for friendly relations, will now remember his predecessor with a frown on Chinese policy, because Donald Trump may have been stupid as a president, but he had an amazing ability, how to tease people. That is why America has started addressing Xi as Secretary General instead of President by implementing the policy adopted against Soviet Union during Cold War against China in Cold War 2.0. In 2020, for the first time since 1972, the US also sent its high-level envoys to Taiwan. Apart from all this, US failed to gain a psychological edge over China by ordering the strengthening of the Quad, sending the deadliest aircraft carrier USS Nimitz to the South China Sea, and constitute a committee for tracing the origins of the coronavirus within 90 days. Then the Biden administration leaked the most classified document for 60 years through former military analyst Ellsberg, according to this the US was going to drop an nuclear bomb on China in 1958 to save and prevent the occupation of Taiwan, but he put this plan on hold due to the deterioration of relations with the Soviet Union and the fear of an unwanted war. In fact, America was trying to send this message to China through this leak, that it still has the power to do so, and Taiwan should not be considered alone. But in later years, when Chinese President Mao Zedong was asked about this, he said in a stern tone that even by dropping a bomb, America cannot wipe out everyone, that is, Mao wanted to say that later if someone survived in this country, then even he will one day capture Taiwan. After this, China started its nuclear programme at a rapid pace, and on October 16, 1964, under ‘Project-596’, itself became the fifth nuclear state by conducting a bomb test at Lop Nur in Xinjiang Province.

Today, Taiwan is the centre of the fight over 5G technologies around the world, because 60 percent of the chips to the world are supplied by Taiwan's TSMC, which is used in everything from bluetooth to radar. America understands better that if China captures the future technology, then it is not only economic, military and diplomatic; rather, it will lag behind China on all fronts. Therefore, America is making tremendous changes in its policy to encircle China from all sides, whether the case of occupation of Tibet or the genocide of Uighur muslims; Be it supporting India in Ladakh or Japan's Senkaku Island; or countering China's BRI with its B3W project, today America is showing aggression on China by using its influence everywhere. Recently, along with ordering an investigation into the Wuhan Lab Leak Theory, the US has unblocked posts related to the Man Made Virus from all social media platforms, so that people can openly talk about its origin and China has to face protest around the world. But there are fears that if this investigation is found to be correct, President Xi will certainly attack Taiwan to save his image among the Chinese people, because a few months ago a high-level military drills was organized in the southern province of Fujian. That how China will attack and eventually captured Taiwan surrounded by mountains on three sides.

At the same time, China had deployed the S-400 Triumf anti-ballistic missile system and 20,000 soldiers in the LAC, in response, India also increased its 50,000 soldiers. But I understand that this is all just a hoax. China is making preparations here so that when it is busy capturing Taiwan, India does not open its North Front, because being a Quad member, it is natural for India to come under diplomatic pressure from all this. However, the conclusion is that in various reports whether the Pentagon or the Japanese defence or any independent organization, all agree on one thing that within 6 years the Chinese army will definitely invade Taiwan, but I know China will eventually lose. At such a time, countries around the world will be supporting Taiwan only because the supremacy of China will begin its decline, especially on the technology of the future. And this coronavirus has made those technologies manifold fast forward anyway, because now the common people will use cars, ACs, smartphones, weapons, devices, etc., more personally than ever before, whose backbone will be semiconductor chips, which means Taiwan.