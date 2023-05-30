Chinese Haven't Gone Back, Is A Challenge: CDS Chauhan

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday said the deployment of the Chinese military on India's northern borders is not increasing day by day.

Talking to reporters after the passing out parade of National Defence Academy's 144th course in Pune, he said there has been no change in the deployment of People's Liberation Army (PLA) on the northern borders.

"They haven't gone back. So, there is a challenge actually, and I think the armed forces are taking every step to see to it that there is no untoward situation,” he said.

”The idea in this whole thing is that we should be able to maintain the legitimacy of the claim line. We should be able to patrol the areas which we did actually, before this crisis happened in 2020,” he said.

Resolving the border issues is a different thing, but right now it is to go back to your claim lines, what we did, maintaining some kind of a status quo. ”We were able to get back to all places less two: Demchok and Depsang. The negotiations are on. Hopefully that will also come about. We are hopeful of that," he added. Till the time that comes about, there is a need to maintain constant vigil on the border, he said. By doing that we also need to see that we don't create an unnecessary kind of crisis on the border.—PTI