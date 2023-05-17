Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean, 39 onboard missing

Beijing: A Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the central part of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday and all 39 people on board are missing, CGTN reported.

According to the news report, the crew members included 17 Chinese nationals, 17 from Indonesia and five from the Philippines. So far, no missing person has been found, as per the CGTN report. A search is being conducted to find the missing crew members.

The Chinese deep-sea fishing vessel capsized in the central Indian Ocean at about 3 am (Beijing time) on Tuesday. According to CGTN report, Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out rescue efforts after a deep-sea Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the Indian Ocean.

Xi directed the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Chinese Ministry of Transport and Shandong Province to immediately activate the emergency response mechanism to verify the situation and deploy additional rescue forces, CGTN reported.

Xi also called for coordinating international maritime search and rescue assistance.

He said that the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant embassies abroad should strengthen contact with relevant local parties to coordinate the search and rescue work, as per the news report. He also directed to strengthen early warning alerts of safety risk for distant area operations to ensure the safety of people. (ANI)