    Menu
    World

    Chinese fighter jets approached Dutch ship 'unsafely', Netherlands says

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June8/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The HNLMS Tromp was patrolling in support of UN sanctions against North Korea when it was repeatedly circled by Chinese fighter jets.

    Representative image of a fighter jet

    Amsterdam: Chinese air force jets circled a Dutch frigate and approached a Dutch helicopter in the East China Sea in a way that "caused a potentially unsafe situation," the Netherlands' Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

    In a statement, the Ministry said the HNLMS Tromp was patrolling on Friday in support of UN sanctions against North Korea when it was circled several times by two Chinese fighter jets.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/apollo-8-astronaut-william-anders-dies-in-plane-crash 

    Later, the ship's NH90 helicopter was approached by two Chinese fighter jets and a helicopter.

    "The incident took place in international airspace," the ministry said.

    The Tromp is heading for Japan next and then to Hawaii for the "Rim of the Pacific" naval exercises.

    —Reuters

    Categories :WorldTags :Chinese jets East China Sea Dutch helicopter unsafe situation Netherlands Ministry statement HNLMS Tromp mission International airspace incident UN sanctions patrol RimPac naval exercises
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in